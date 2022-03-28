ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carlsberg and Heineken both say they will exit the Russian market

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tp2K_0erwb8JM00
Football fans relax and drink beer in central Moscow on June 18, 2018, during the Russia 2018 World Cup. Vasily Maximov/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Carlsberg and Heineken on Monday became the latest global brands to say they will exit the Russian market after the invasion of Ukraine.

Carlsberg

CARL.B,

+4.49%

, the number one beer maker in Russia as the owner of Baltika, said it’s seeking a full disposal of its Russian business. The business will be traded as an asset held for sale until it’s done so, which will result in a “substantial” impairment charge, Carlsberg said.

Carlsberg earned 682 million kroner ($78 million) from Russia on revenue of 6.5 billion kroner last year, or 7% of its operating profit and 10% of its revenue.

Heineken

HEIA,

+1.97%

said it will take a charge of about 400 million euros for an “orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws.” Heineken had previously announced that it won’t profit from its Russia business and stopped advertising in the country.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carlsberg#Advertising#Ukraine#Russian#Heineken Heia
FOXBusiness

Russia blocks NY pension systems from dumping $300M in Moscow stocks

New York’s pension systems want to dump nearly $300 million invested in the Moscow stock market, but can’t because Russia has blocked foreigners from selling shares. Since Russia began its invasion and brutal attacks on Ukraine, the trustees of all five NYC employee pension systems have voted to divest from $185.9 million in Russian companies and securities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Three more Russian billionaires resign from LetterOne board

Three more Russian billionaires have resigned from the board of the $22bn (£17bn) investment firm LetterOne after the EU imposed sanctions on its two biggest shareholders. The company, which owns the health retail chain Holland & Barrett in the UK and a swathe of energy assets across Europe, said on Monday that German Khan, Alexei Kuzmichev and Andrei Kosogov had “resigned from all positions at LetterOne, including the board”.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

123K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy