Lehigh Acres, FL

Campfire sparks 1/4 acre brush fire in Lehigh Acres

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGu9W_0erwabWR00
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A campfire is to blame for a 1/4 acre brush fire that ignited in Lehigh Acres Sunday, authorities said.

The campfire reignited from the night before after it was “improperly extinguished” and caused flames to spread across a homeowner’s backyard, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6v8Y_0erwabWR00
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District

Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZSaq_0erwabWR00

Lee County remains in very high fire danger as of Monday morning, according to NBC2 Meteorologist Jason Dunning.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Department shared these tips on safely extinguishing a campfire:

  • Allow the wood to burn to ash if possible.
  • Pour lots of water on the fire.
  • Drown ALL embers, not just red ones.
  • Pour until the hissing sound stops.
  • If you don’t have enough water, stir dirt or sand into the embers with a shovel to bury the fire.
  • Make sure no embers are exposed and still smoldering.
  • Continue adding water, dirt, or sand and stirring with a shovel until all material is cool.

