Dow's nearly 175-point fall led by losses for JPMorgan Chase, Dow Inc. shares

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago

Dragged down by declines for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. Shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-1.27%

and Dow Inc.

DOW,

-1.36%

have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.11%

was most recently trading 170 points (0.5%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares have fallen $3.66, or 2.6%, while those of Dow Inc. have fallen $1.45 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 34-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include 3M

MMM,

-1.01%

, Chevron

CVX,

-2.01%

, and Intel

INTC,

-1.26%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

