Dow's nearly 175-point fall led by losses for JPMorgan Chase, Dow Inc. shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Dow Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. Shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

-1.27%

and Dow Inc.

DOW,

-1.36%

have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.11%

was most recently trading 170 points (0.5%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares have fallen $3.66, or 2.6%, while those of Dow Inc. have fallen $1.45 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 34-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include 3M

MMM,

-1.01%

, Chevron

CVX,

-2.01%

, and Intel

INTC,

-1.26%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.