ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Video: Shelton (CT) Firefighters Perform Vehicle Extrication

FireEngineering.com
 1 day ago

Fire photographer Keith Muratori shared video from the scene of a motor vehicle accident (MVA) on River Road in Shelton, Connecticut....

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NECN

Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family From Fire in Waterbury, CT

An off-duty firefighter from Greenwich sprung into action on Saturday after noticing a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Waterbury and rushed to help, according to Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary. Doug Howley was driving to a birthday party, the Mayor said on Facebook when he saw the...
WATERBURY, CT
FIREGROUNDIMAGES.COM

Firefighters from Derby, Ansonia, and Shelton fight blaze on Chapel Street in Derby, CT.

DERBY, CT - At approximately 6:25pm Sunday March 13, 2022, the Derby Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in the area of Elm Street and Chapel Street. Companies from Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company No. 4, Storm Engine Company No. 2, East End Hose Company No. 3, and Storm Ambulance Corps No.2 responded to the scene. The Ansonia Fire Department was dispatched as RIT (Rapid Intervention Team), and Shelton Fire Department’s Echo Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched mutual aid to the fire. First companies on scene found heavy smoke showing from a 1 1/2 story single family wood frame home located at 59 Chapel Street right on the corner of Elm St. Derby FD-2 Assistant Chief Gloade assumed command of the incident and confirmed the working structure fire. As members made entry into the structure, they encountered heavy fire in a section of the basement and firefighters operating on the first floor reported possible sagging of the floor. Primary searches of the home found that everybody was out of the structure.
DERBY, CT
Hopewell Valley News

Driver hits tractor trailer on Route 1, dies at hospital after extrication from vehicle

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A New Brunswick man whose car was trapped under a tractor trailer died later at the hospital. A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was operating 2011 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 1 just past New Road when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer operated by a 56-year-old Somerset man around 12:42 a.m. March 12, according to information provided by the South Brunswick Police Department.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Shelton, CT
Accidents
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Shelton, CT
Daily Florida Press

Man Extricated From Heavily Damaged Vehicle Early Saturday Morning

A man was extricated from a heavily damaged vehicle early Saturday morning after an accident. Red Shift companies were dispatched to 2599 Hiwassee Street at 2:30 am on an accident with entrapment. Engine 4 arrived on scene with HCEMS and CPD to a one-car rollover. There was heavy damage to the front and driver side of the vehicle, which was in the median divider, on the west side of the Wilcox Tunnel.
ACCIDENTS
WFMY NEWS2

Firefighters extricate people from car after crash in Randolph Co.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Fire crews were on the scene of a car crash on McDowell Road near Mack Road in Asheboro Sunday night. It happened around 8:12 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they worked to pull several people out of a vehicle. Crews quickly extricated one person where they had to remove the door and push out a dash for the second.
ASHEBORO, NC
Connecticut Post

Shelton street extension project heads to CT Bond Commission

SHELTON — The groundbreaking on extending Constitution Boulevard is planned for April 15, and it appears construction will be on the state’s dime. A request for $5 million to cover the costs of extending the roadway — which is essential to the eventual development of the nearly 70-acre, city-owned Mas property — will be before the state Bond Commission on March 31.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Vehicle Extrication#Accident#Mva#Two0car
WESH

Person extricated from 6-vehicle crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was extricated from a crash Friday in Orange County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of West Sand Lake Road and South John Young Parkway. The eastbound lanes of Sand Lake Road were closed. One patient was extricated and transported to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy