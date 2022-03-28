Video: Shelton (CT) Firefighters Perform Vehicle Extrication

DERBY, CT - At approximately 6:25pm Sunday March 13, 2022, the Derby Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in the area of Elm Street and Chapel Street. Companies from Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company No. 4, Storm Engine Company No. 2, East End Hose Company No. 3, and Storm Ambulance Corps No.2 responded to the scene. The Ansonia Fire Department was dispatched as RIT (Rapid Intervention Team), and Shelton Fire Department’s Echo Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched mutual aid to the fire. First companies on scene found heavy smoke showing from a 1 1/2 story single family wood frame home located at 59 Chapel Street right on the corner of Elm St. Derby FD-2 Assistant Chief Gloade assumed command of the incident and confirmed the working structure fire. As members made entry into the structure, they encountered heavy fire in a section of the basement and firefighters operating on the first floor reported possible sagging of the floor. Primary searches of the home found that everybody was out of the structure.

DERBY, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO