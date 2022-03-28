ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire chars 450 acres, threatens area near Birmingham

By WVUA 23 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVANDIVER, Ala. (AP) – A wildfire that began over the weekend consumed about 450 acres of woods southeast of Birmingham, threatening homes but not causing any reported injuries....

The Independent

Wildfires force evacuations in central Texas as blaze torches nearly 40,000 acres

Wildfires in Texas covering more than 38,000 acres have prompted evacuation orders to be put in place across several counties in central parts of the Lone Star State. Strong winds and dry conditions led to firefighters battling the blaze in dangerous weather late on Thursday. Several wildfires have combined and now form the Eastland Complex fire. Parts of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties have been put under orders to evacuate. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines has said that no injuries have been reported so far, according to CNN. Via the wildfire information system Inciweb, officials said about...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Wildfire burning near Black Elk Peak

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews will remain on the scene of a wildfire near Black Elk Peak in the Black Hills to mop up and monitor throughout the weekend. The fire burned about five acres, and the firefighters have created a line around the fire, but say there will be visible smoke throughout the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

Wildfire triggers evacuations near Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents and businesses south of Sulphur were evacuated Sunday as a wildfire spread out of control. Officials said the Veterans Lake fire started Saturday evening as a controlled burn on private land. But it escaped containment around 6:30 Sunday evening and spread quickly into the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
SULPHUR, OK
CBS DFW

Multiple Wildfires Combine To Burn Approximately 38,000 Acres In Eastland County, Texas

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday, March 16, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Fires are burning actively in heavy brush,” the forest service said on Twitter. As of 10:30 p.m., an estimated 38,000 acres were believed to have burned and none of it had been contained. Low humidity and gusty winds played a huge role in the spreading of the fires. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate. The Texas A&M Forest Service said late Thursday night, “Crews are focusing on operations related to life safety and structure protection as...
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Alabama State
Vandiver, AL
Birmingham, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

From New York to Florida, severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, are possible Saturday

The same damaging storm system that rolled across the Southeast on Friday will continue this weekend, impacting over 50 million people along the East Coast. “We have potential wind damage and the possibility of very large hail all the way from upstate New York down along the East Coast to northern Florida,” said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers. “The storms to the north will have more hail and the storms to the south will contain more wind. There is also the possibility that few of the strongest storms could produce a tornado or two.”
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Forecaster warns of tornado 'threat area' expansion

Climate change factors may have increased the possibility of severe weather in major markets. Tornadoes are always a key severe weather event to watch out for and are typical of the Southeast and Midwest regions during the spring and summertime. However, there are new warnings that even more “threat areas” could be on the horizon.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Hero dies shielding wife from Iowa tornado in bathtub that was thrown 100 feet

A man died while shielding his wife from a tornado in Iowa when the bathtub they were sheltering in was flung 100 feet by strong winds. Family members told local media that Rodney Clark’s final actions saved the life of his wife Judy. They had been married for 20 years. The area where their home stood in Madison County, Iowa, was turned into a muddy field by the violent storm on Saturday. Son-in-law Rhys Pate told KCCI that the 64-year-old “was changing the brakes on his truck, and Judy came yelling at Rod, ‘You got to get inside. The...
ENVIRONMENT

