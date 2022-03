BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Under Secretary of Education visited Morgan State University on Monday to learn more about the university’s programs and graduates. Inside Morgan State’s Rocketry Lab, you’ll find some of the university’s brightest. They’re working on launching a rocket to the edge of space. 🚀🚀 We’re learning about the @MorganStateU Rocketry Lab this morning. @UnderSecKvaal is participating in a roundtable with students on campus today @wjz pic.twitter.com/5FndevrHEO — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) March 28, 2022 “We’re all learning,” Morgan State student Don-Terry Veal, Jr. said. “It’s a new experience for everyone involved.” The lab opened in 2019. Monday, the students had a special...

