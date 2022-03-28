BlackRock to manage AIG assets
American International Group Inc.
said Monday it reached an agreement with BlackRock Inc.
for BlackRock to manage liquid fixed income private placement assets valued up to $60 billion. BlackRock will also manage up to $90 billion of assets for AIG's Life & Retirement business. The strategic partnerships "will provide both AIG and AIG's Life & Retirement business with access to BlackRock's world-class asset management capabilities and investment management technology, Aladdin," AIG said. AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino said the move fits AIG's plan to separate its Life & Retirement business. Shares of AIG are up 12.4% so far in 2022, while BlackRock stock is down 18.7%.
