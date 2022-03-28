ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock to manage AIG assets

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
American International Group Inc.

AIG,

-1.12%

said Monday it reached an agreement with BlackRock Inc.

BLK,

+0.36%

for BlackRock to manage liquid fixed income private placement assets valued up to $60 billion. BlackRock will also manage up to $90 billion of assets for AIG's Life & Retirement business. The strategic partnerships "will provide both AIG and AIG's Life & Retirement business with access to BlackRock's world-class asset management capabilities and investment management technology, Aladdin," AIG said. AIG chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino said the move fits AIG's plan to separate its Life & Retirement business. Shares of AIG are up 12.4% so far in 2022, while BlackRock stock is down 18.7%.

