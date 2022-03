Should a person ever feel entitled to another person’s wedding dress?. The wedding industry is one of the most booming there is, and this year is ramping up to be one of the biggest financial years the industry has seen yet. Data shows that, as of 2020, it brings in over $60 billion in any given year. And after so many delays due to COVID-19, with most couples forced to reschedule or postpone their big day (multiple times at points), they’re ready to finally tie the knot.

28 DAYS AGO