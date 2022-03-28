ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Advocacy Day Held At State Capitol

By Jordan Dafnis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 20 hours ago
Monday is Child Advocacy Day at the State Capitol.

The focus will be on talking to lawmakers about critical children's issues.

One of the major topics is going to be House Bill 3205.

The House unanimously approved the measure and now it's headed to the Senate.

Republican Rep. John Talley from Stillwater wrote the bill.

He says it will lower the cost on things like counsel and diversion fees as well as probation or supervision fees in Oklahoma's juvenile justice system.

On Monday, all advocates will be given a handout with talking points on HB 3205 and two other bills at the top of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy’s priority list.

This is something that happens every year, but the past two years were canceled due to the pandemic.

To bring lawmakers from both parties together for this event, the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is hosting a chili cook off at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

