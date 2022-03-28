ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees sign right-hander Shelby Miller to minor league deal

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnRtU_0erwYBlP00

The New York Yankees signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract on Sunday and invited him to major league spring training.

Miller, 31, is 38-57 with a 4.19 ERA in 163 games, including 132 starts over parts of nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).

Miller split last season between the Cubs and Pirates, going 0-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 13 relief outings. He was taken by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2009 draft.

An All-Star with Atlanta in 2015, he was traded by the Braves after that season to Arizona for a package that included shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees grab outfielder cut by Red Sox

TAMPA — The Red Sox trash is the Yankees’ treasure?. On Saturday, the Yankees claimed 22-year-old outfielder Jeisson Rosario off waivers from the Red Sox and sent him to their Double-A Somerset roster, the team said in a statement. The Red Sox had acquired Rosario, alongside third baseman...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Shelby Miller
The Spun

Yankees Sign Former All-Star Pitcher: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees did not make any high-profile free agent additions this year, and Sunday’s signing certainly doesn’t qualify as one. The Yankees announced this afternoon that they had signed right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training. Once upon a time, this might have been seen as a big deal.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees prospect demoted; Nationals sign former Yankees, Mets reliever

Time for a roundup of former New York Yankees players making headlines as Opening Day approaches on Thursday, April 7. MLB Trade Rumors reports “The Pirates have optioned top pitching prospect Roansy Contreras to Triple-A, one of a number of roster moves made in anticipation of opening day. ... Contreras, the former Yankees’ farmhand, is the prospect of particular note here, the Pirates’ fourth-ranked prospect, per Baseball America.”
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Yankees Hope to ‘Unlock’ the Old Shelby Miller This Spring

TAMPA — It's been a tale of two careers for Shelby Miller. From nearly winning Rookie of the Year in 2013 as a member of the Cardinals to making his first All-Star Game with the Braves two seasons later, Miller was rolling. Then, all of a sudden, his numbers...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Braves#The New York Yankees#Era#The St Louis Cardinals#Arizona Diamondbacks#Cubs And Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those people at least...
INDUSTRY
News 12

Falcon lays 4th egg at Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

The falcon at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge laid a fourth egg over the weekend. A picture from the live feed of the falcon's nest box was posted on the bridge’s official Twitter account. It appears the fourth egg was discovered Sunday afternoon. The Falcon Cam can be...
ANIMALS
News 12

News 12

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy