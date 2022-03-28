ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Munson Healthcare Hosts Art Contest Centered Around COVID-19

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
Calling all artists, time is running out to submit your work for Munson Healthcare’s art contest.

The contest is called “Voices For Vaccinations.”

Munson Healthcare is encouraging artists in northern Michigan to submit a piece of art work inspired by the pandemic, as well as what the COVID-19 vaccine means to you and how the pandemic has changed lives.

All ages are welcome to participate. The contest is split up into three categories: children, youth, and adult.

“It’s really important for people to have an outlet, to be able to present this in a unique and creative way,” said Toni Leaf-Odette, an NICU Manager at Munson Healthcare. “Their feelings of the pandemic, and what they’ve been through.”

Munson says they are also accepting digital copies, but prefer the pieces to be dropped off in-person at your local drop-off spot.

For a list of drop-off spots, click here.

