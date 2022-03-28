Why You Should Join Adult Ballet

In this op-ed, writer Vandana Pawa analyzes Bridgerton season 2 and how the impactful moments of intimacy between the Sharmas are informed by cultural traditions. In Bridgerton season 2, newcomer and diamond of the season Edwina Sharma refers to her sister Kate as “didi,” the Hindi word for “older sister,” and the only thing I’ve ever called my own sister since I learned how to talk. The first time Edwina uttered it on screen, casually sprinkled within a conversation otherwise spoken in English, I gasped. Despite being an honorific of sorts, in my experience, “didi” implies a connection that can only come with the intimacy of sisterhood. I immediately jumped to tell my sister and best friends (who have didis of their own) what I had just noticed, a moment of intimacy in the group chat.

