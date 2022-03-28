Mills and the Nets host conference foe Detroit

Detroit Pistons (20-55, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patty Mills and the Brooklyn Nets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play.

The Nets are 27-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the NBA with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.4.

The Pistons are 16-31 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 10-25 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 116-104 on Dec. 12, with Durant scoring 51 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Cunningham is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.