Hopkinsville, KY

League of Women Voters slates candidate forums

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 1 day ago
Hopkinsville’s League of Women Voters will host several election forums that begin this week to help local voters learn more about the people seeking office.

Twenty-three candidates accepted the invitation to participate in the forums and answer questions posed by the league.

The forums at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center will not have in-person audiences, but livestream video will be available on Spectrum TV channel 376 and on the league’s Facebook page page, league spokeswoman Donna Johnson said.

Here is the schedule for the forums:

Tuesday, March 29

  • 4 p.m. — Amy Craig and Anna Norris, Republican candidates for Ward 5, Hopkinsville City Council.
  • 7 p.m. — Jamie Lynn Lienberger and Ardell Owens, Republican candidates for Ward 9, Hopkinsville City Council.
  • (Prior to the Lienberger-Owen forum, Matthew Handy, Republican candidate in Ward 12, will introduce himself. His primary opponent Elizabeth Draude is not participating.)

Wednesday, March 30

  • 4 p.m. — Tyler DeArmond and Adam Vanderkolk, Republican candidates for sheriff.

Thursday, March 31

  • 4 p.m. — Melinda Humphries and Erica Newby, Republican candidates for county clerk.
  • 5 p.m. — Michael Pendleton and Alethea West, Democratic candidates for Hopkinsville mayor.
  • 6:30 p.m. — Vince Farrell and James R. Knight Jr., Republican candidates for Hopkinsville mayor.

Monday, April 11

  • 4 p.m. — Darrell Gustafson and J.E. Pryor, Republican candidates for District 4, Christian Fiscal Court.
  • 5 p.m. — Phillip Peterson and James McKnight, Republican candidates for District 6, Christian Fiscal Court.
  • 7 p.m. — Walker Thomas and Larry Curling, Republican candidates for 8th District, Kentucky House of Representatives.
  • (Prior to the Thomas-Curling forum, Russ Guffey, the Republican candidate for District 7, Christian Fiscal Court, will introduce himself. His primary opponent, Mike Walker, withdrew from the race and will remain on the Christian County Board of Education.)

Wednesday, April 13

  • 5 p.m. — Jerry Gilliam, Katie Moyer and Tommy McGraw, Republican candidates for Christian County judge-executive.

The primary election is May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Mike Walker withdraws from magistrate’s race

Mike Walker announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the District 7 county magistrate’s race and will remain on the Christian County Board of Education. “I don’t want to leave my present responsibilities with Christian County Public Schools … particularly at such a critical time in the history of our county,” Walker said in a press release. He added he wants to help steward the next phase of consolidating Hopkinsville and Christian County high schools into one school.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Carter County hosts candidate forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Election Day is coming up quickly in Northeast Tennessee, and to get voters ready, Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is holding a candidate forum to connect candidates and voters. On Tuesday, March 15 the Chamber is hosting the candidate forum at the historic Bonnie Kate Theatre. Retired Washington County Sessions Court […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Lima News

League of Women Voters hears about Electoral College

LIMA — The League of Women Voters will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the Community Room at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Dr. Rob Alexander, of Ohio Northern University, will be speaking on the “Purpose of the Electoral College”. Alexander is...
LIMA, OH
CBS 58

Milwaukee mayoral candidates participate in Common Grounds forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former alderman Bob Donovan joined in a public forum on Sunday, March 13. It was organized by Common Grounds, a non-partisan group aiming to bring their agenda to the candidates and be taken seriously. "Common ground is made up of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brainerd Dispatch

League of Women Voters to host speaker Betty Folliard March 16

BRAINERD — The League of Women Voters’ March program will celebrate Women’s History Month with speaker Betty Folliard on Wednesday, March 16, at the Central Lakes College cafeteria. Social hour will be at 11:30 a.m. with a noon start time for the program. The event will also...
BRAINERD, MN
Kingsport Times-News

Republican candidates for county offices to appear at Press forum

The Johnson City Press will host a question and answer session later this month with seven candidates vying for top Washington County offices on the May 3 Republican Primary ballot. The forum will be held in the auditorium of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 6 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. candidates give stances at election forum

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters filled the Bonnie Kate Theater hoping to hear from several candidates vying for the top positions in the Carter County government. A candidate forum Tuesday night saw candidates from the county clerk, trustee, mayor and sheriff races answer questions sourced from the community. All four mayoral candidates were in attendance. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Lowell Sun

Tewksbury School Committee candidates speak at forum

TEWKSBURY — Candidates for School Committee, Planning Board and moderator spoke at Town Hall on Tuesday night in the first candidate forum ahead of the April 2 town election. Among the hot topics at the forum, hosted by the Tewksbury Town Crier, were special education, the search for a...
TEWKSBURY, MA
#League Of Women Voters#Election#Democratic Candidates#The League#Spectrum Tv Channel 376#Republican#Hopkinsville City Council#District 4#Christian Fiscal Court
ReporterHerald.com

Fracking topic for South Larimer group of League of Women Voters panel talk

The South Larimer Discussion Group of the League of Women Voters of Larimer County will offer a panel presentation on “Fracking and Its Effects on Our Loveland Community: Facts, Rules & Regulations; Economic Factors; Health Impacts; and Environmental Impacts” at 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, via Zoom. Residents...
LOVELAND, CO
Hoptown Chronicle

Rep. Comer to speak at Salute to Agriculture

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., will be the keynote speaker for the annual Salute to Agriculture Eye Opener Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Silo Event Center, 110 John Rives Road. Comer is the former Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, serving one term before his election to Congress...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Library hosting Women’s History Month scavenger hunt

A Women’s History Month scavenger hunt is underway in Hopkinsville, and participants can score points and win prizes by taking selfies with community heroines and answering several trivia questions. The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is sponsoring the scavenger hunt through the end of March. The rules are outlined in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville library slates genealogy series

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will offer a four-part genealogy series to help patrons learn how to use the McCarroll Genealogy Collection for family research. Genealogy librarian Becky Quinten, who has a master’s degree in library science and many years of genealogy research experience, will lead the series on four...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Ky. lawmakers convene at Old State Capitol

The Old Capitol building is the third of four buildings that have housed the Kentucky legislature since 1792. Now a museum, it is operated by the Kentucky Historical Society. Kentucky lawmakers met in the Old State Capitol on Tuesday, conducting their regular business in the building that was used as the center for state government from 1830 to 1910.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

