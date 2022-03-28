No-han! Mets to honor 10-year anniversary of team’s first no-hitter

The Mets’ first no-hitter in team history came after 8,019 regular season games from the arm of Johan Santana on June 1, 2012. The team will honor that historic night during the upcoming season.

Santana threw 134 pitches during the win over St. Louis, striking out David Freese for the 27th out.

“I still remember how I felt that night,” said Santana, in prepared remarks. “I knew how much it meant to New York Mets fans. I was very proud to be a part of the first no-hitter and I can’t wait to celebrate with the fans on May 31. It holds a special place in my heart.”

Santana and catcher Josh Thole will be honored for achievement before their night game vs. Colorado at Citi Field on May 31 at 7:10 p.m.

Additionally, both will be participating in Old Timer’s Day on August 27.