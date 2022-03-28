ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers" and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Supreme Court nominee resonates with Black women in law

PALO ALTO, Calif. - As Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson spoke at her first day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, it was like a page of history turning for many Americans, including one judge who made history herself as the first Black woman to take the bench in Northern California.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

New California law prevents court-ordered enrollment drop at UC Berkeley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that stops one of the nation’s most prestigious universities from having to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class. Just 11 days ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to reduce its enrollment. The court sided with a neighborhood group […]
BERKELEY, CA
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
MCCLOUD, CA
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
KTLA

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. The $9 billion funds would come from the state’s budget surplus, which is expected to be far more than the $45 billion projected in January.  Lawmakers said the $400 should help offset the gas tax Californians are paying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#U S Supreme Court#Farm Bureau#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Associated Press
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Supreme Court.

He supported her to an appeals court last year, but his vote here should ensure her confirmation. What happened: In a lengthy Friday statement, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would support Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, likely ensuring the confirmation of the nation's first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Parole recommended for 1976 California school bus hijacker

The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 was recommended for parole on Friday with the support of two of the victims. Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after previous panels had denied him parole 17 times. The decision by Commissioner Patricia Cassady and Deputy Commissioner Keith Stanton will still be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he can't block it because it's not a murder conviction. He could only refer the decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
92K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy