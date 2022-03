Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…: “Now we have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” says Kathy Griffin. “Jokes are what Chris Rock does,” tweets Mia Farrow. “And That’s How We Do It,” brags Jaden Smith. Reactions to the slap that stunned the Oscars — when Will Smith bounded on stage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, are, to put it mildly, all over the place, with most seeming to come down decidedly for, as one comedian puts it,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO