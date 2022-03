Click here to read the full article. Despite their ubiquity on land, indoor gardens have understandably been rarities in the nautical world. But as yachts become more and more residential and sustainability more important, suddenly tomatoes are ripening and tulips are blooming at sea. When done right, onboard gardens can have practical and aesthetic benefits. Plants can help purify the air in an AC-filled yacht, as well as create microclimates and set different moods throughout the vessel. Some beautiful examples are already on the waves, from Boadicea’s tropical garden and the greenhouse on the explorer yacht Scout to the smart...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO