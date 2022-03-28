ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'CODA' didn't change my life. It showed my life

By Opinion by Lilit Marcus
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
(CNN) — Yes, my parents are Deaf. CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults. Growing up, I had a joke that I was going to make a stack of note cards to carry with me all the time, printed with the four lines above. I imagined being able...

