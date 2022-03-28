ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue River, WI

Arthur Thingvold

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Arthur Thingvold, 92, of Blue River passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on February 7, 1930, in Richland County the son of Arthur and Ellen (Smith) Thingvold. Art served in the US Army during the Korean War. On...

Sandusky Register

Arthur Edward Greenless

MILAN — Arthur Edward Greenless, 92, residing in Milan, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Parkvue Health Care Center following a lengthy illness. Art was born the 1st Easter baby of Cheboygan, Michigan, on April 2, 1929, to Arthur and Tena (nee Wilcox) Greenless. Raised in Cheboygan, Michigan,...
MILAN, OH
Channel 3000

Kris Arthur Potts

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

James “Jim” Eugene Leary

James “Jim” Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary. He attended Verona schools and at the age...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

William Lee “Bill” Cramer

William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
kmvt

Long, Jr., Gilbert Arthur

BURLEY—Gilbert “Gil” Arthur Long, Jr., a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident. Gil was born on August 23, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the second of eight children born...
BURLEY, ID
Channel 3000

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey, 84, of Rockbridge formerly of Mendota, Illinois died Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1937, in Leona, Wisconsin the daughter of Theo and Helen (Jordan) Agnew. Ellen was united in marriage to Gerald Roger Plapp in Leona and he preceded her in death. Ellen and Gerald had four children. She sold Avon for many years. Ellen was united in marriage to William Lorey in Las Vegas, and she gained three stepchildren. Ellen took care of the church nursery school, member of Beta Sigma Phi, past president of DeKalb Jr Women’s Club, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Mendota. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and art. Ellen loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She owned the Natural Bridge Store in Rockbridge.
MENDOTA, IL
Channel 3000

Betty Gilman Harvey

Betty Gilman Harvey passed away March 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Betty was born May 20, 1931, to Fred and Alice Keyser in Vernon County. Her mother passed away shortly after Betty’s birth and she was raised by her aunt Hattie Glass in Readstown. She married Virgil Gilman in 1949 and they lived nearly their entire married life in Richland Center. After Virgil’s passing, Betty eventually met and married Tommy Harvey of Richland Center.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Philip “Phil” J. Platt

Philip J. Platt, age 86, passed away at Mayo Health Hospital in Lacrosse on Mar 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on Oct. 1, 1935 to the late Robert and Helen (Wieglow) Platt. Phil graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army in Sept. 1955. He served over two years in France of his 3 year enlistment being honorably discharged in 1958.
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Doris Elaine Garlock

Doris “Dori” Garlock, age 96, of Briggsville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held at Lake Shore on Jordan Lake on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Doris was born August 1, 1925 in Fond du Lac,...
BRIGGSVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Chester Eugene McGrew

Chester Eugene McGrew, 63, of Richland Center passed away on March 22, 2022. Chester was born on August 10, 1958, in New York City to Robert and Arlene McGrew. Chester loved to spend time with family and friends, always having a good time. He could make anyone laugh and was just a fun-loving guy. Chester loved to travel and visit random places. Chester and his forever-lasting memories will be missed by everyone he has touched in life, especially those closest to him!
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Melvin M. Ballweg

Melvin Mathias Ballweg, age 89, died on 3/27/2022 at home of natural causes. Melvin was born on Feb. 5, 1933 at home, in the Township of Dane, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. Melvin attended St Martin’s Catholic School through the 8th grade and then was “farmed out” in his words to nearby farms until he was inducted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21. He served as a SP4 gunner to BATTERY “A” FIELD ARTILLERY BATTALION 4th INFANTRY DIVISION at PIONEER KASERNO, in HANAU GERMANY where he was stationed for 1 ½ years. He was honorably discharged on 6-21-1956.
DANE, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Jane Waddell

Mary Waddell, 70, of Boscobel formerly of Muscoda, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home surrounded with love from family. Born Mary Evans in 1951 to Ralph and Anna Evans. She grew up in New Jersey until she met Robert Waddell. They were then wed in 1971, making their way to Wisconsin that same year. The couple had three children: Michelle, Terrence, and Heather before parting ways in 1988. She was determined to show her children the love she knew they deserved and worked very hard at doing so. In 2001 Mary achieved her “American Dream” and purchased her café, Mary’s Sunrise Café. She loved that place and all her customers, doing all she could for the Muscoda Community to show this love. Selling in 2007 due to health issues started her many health obstacles she endured. Facing them all with bravery, strength, and love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As her family was her world and her reasons to fight through it all. Nina (as her family called her) was a fighter to say the least.
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

John Hanushewicz

John Hanushewicz (aka; Dad/Grandpa, Johnny, Cowboy John, Johnny Rocket and St. John), age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home. Born on June 15, 1935, in Poland, the son of Walter and Pauline (Zalewski). In the early 1950’s he immigrated to the United States and arrived on Ellis Island. Eventually Madison, WI became his home. He completed 3 years of service as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Sharon (Bongiovani) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. He worked as a semi-truck driver for Whelan Transfer, a city bus driver, and for the Madison Street Department before retirement. John was a loving father to his two children, Nick and Teresa and the proud grandfather of Cole and Ella. He enjoyed trout fishing, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art, traveling to Door County, meeting friends for coffee at McDonalds and coming up with endearing nicknames for family and friends.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas L. Nelson

Douglas L. Nelson, age 78, passed away at his Oregon home from natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Doug was born on March 20, 1944, to John and Sharret (Legreid) Nelson in Kansas City, Mo. He attended schools in Elmhurst, Ill., and furthered his education at the University of Southern California.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Sheryl Butson

Sheryl L. Butson, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at the Whig Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the time of the service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Ruth Ann Duffy

MILTON- Ruth Ann Duffy, 79, of Milton, Wisconsin departed this life with her loving husband by her side on March 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Ruth Ann graduated from Melrose High School in 1960. She studied Stenography at the...
MILTON, WI

