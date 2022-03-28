Arthur Thingvold

Mary Waddell, 70, of Boscobel formerly of Muscoda, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home surrounded with love from family. Born Mary Evans in 1951 to Ralph and Anna Evans. She grew up in New Jersey until she met Robert Waddell. They were then wed in 1971, making their way to Wisconsin that same year. The couple had three children: Michelle, Terrence, and Heather before parting ways in 1988. She was determined to show her children the love she knew they deserved and worked very hard at doing so. In 2001 Mary achieved her “American Dream” and purchased her café, Mary’s Sunrise Café. She loved that place and all her customers, doing all she could for the Muscoda Community to show this love. Selling in 2007 due to health issues started her many health obstacles she endured. Facing them all with bravery, strength, and love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As her family was her world and her reasons to fight through it all. Nina (as her family called her) was a fighter to say the least.

MUSCODA, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO