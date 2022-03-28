ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

Chester Eugene McGrew

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Chester Eugene McGrew, 63, of Richland Center passed away on March 22, 2022. Chester was born on August 10, 1958, in New York City to Robert and Arlene McGrew. Chester loved to spend time with family and...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

James “Jim” Eugene Leary

James “Jim” Eugene Leary, age 79, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Jim was born on March 27, 1942, in Madison, WI. He was the son of Lola (Blumke) Moravec and Dennett Leary. He attended Verona schools and at the age...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Doris Elaine Garlock

Doris “Dori” Garlock, age 96, of Briggsville, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held at Lake Shore on Jordan Lake on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Doris was born August 1, 1925 in Fond du Lac,...
BRIGGSVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Harry Hauri, Sr.

Harry Hauri Sr., age 94, died Saturday evening, March 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend. Harry was born in Green County, WI, on August 2, 1927, the fourth of seven children born to Swiss...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Philip “Phil” J. Platt

Philip J. Platt, age 86, passed away at Mayo Health Hospital in Lacrosse on Mar 17, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on Oct. 1, 1935 to the late Robert and Helen (Wieglow) Platt. Phil graduated from Baraboo High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army in Sept. 1955. He served over two years in France of his 3 year enlistment being honorably discharged in 1958.
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Arthur Thingvold

Arthur Thingvold, 92, of Blue River passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He was born on February 7, 1930, in Richland County the son of Arthur and Ellen (Smith) Thingvold. Art served in the US Army during the Korean War. On May 26, 1951, Art was united in marriage to Opal Paulson. Art enjoyed farming, hunting, and bowling.
BLUE RIVER, WI
Channel 3000

Melvin M. Ballweg

Melvin Mathias Ballweg, age 89, died on 3/27/2022 at home of natural causes. Melvin was born on Feb. 5, 1933 at home, in the Township of Dane, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Ballweg. Melvin attended St Martin’s Catholic School through the 8th grade and then was “farmed out” in his words to nearby farms until he was inducted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21. He served as a SP4 gunner to BATTERY “A” FIELD ARTILLERY BATTALION 4th INFANTRY DIVISION at PIONEER KASERNO, in HANAU GERMANY where he was stationed for 1 ½ years. He was honorably discharged on 6-21-1956.
DANE, WI
Channel 3000

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey

Ellen Ann Agnew Plapp Lorey, 84, of Rockbridge formerly of Mendota, Illinois died Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1937, in Leona, Wisconsin the daughter of Theo and Helen (Jordan) Agnew. Ellen was united in marriage to Gerald Roger Plapp in Leona and he preceded her in death. Ellen and Gerald had four children. She sold Avon for many years. Ellen was united in marriage to William Lorey in Las Vegas, and she gained three stepchildren. Ellen took care of the church nursery school, member of Beta Sigma Phi, past president of DeKalb Jr Women’s Club, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Mendota. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and art. Ellen loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She owned the Natural Bridge Store in Rockbridge.
MENDOTA, IL
Channel 3000

Russell J. Humecki

Russell J. Humecki, age 74, passed away March 24, 2022, after his long battle with liver disease. Just like all his experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and courage. He wanted to spend as much time as he could with his family. He was surrounded by his...
Channel 3000

Donna Marie Schiess

Donna Marie Schiess, age 89, died on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sun Prairie. She was born on November 02, 1932 in Madison to Robert and Mildred (Strohmenger) Blaschka. She married Jacob Schiess on April 24, 1954 at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie. Donna is survived by her 5...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Lake Charles American Press

David Eugene Mullett

David Eugene Mullett was born Nov. 2, 1938, in New Martinsville, W.Va. He attended Magnolia High School, graduating class of 1956. Following high school he worked for PPG in West Virginia for two years, then enrolled in West Virginia University where he majored in chemical engineering. Following his graduation in 1965 he again began working for PPG in different locations; Natrium, W.Va., the General Office in Pittsburgh, and most recently Lake Charles. After 39 years of continuous employment, he retired in 2002. He was a faithful member of St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, La.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Channel 3000

Mary Jane Waddell

Mary Waddell, 70, of Boscobel formerly of Muscoda, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home surrounded with love from family. Born Mary Evans in 1951 to Ralph and Anna Evans. She grew up in New Jersey until she met Robert Waddell. They were then wed in 1971, making their way to Wisconsin that same year. The couple had three children: Michelle, Terrence, and Heather before parting ways in 1988. She was determined to show her children the love she knew they deserved and worked very hard at doing so. In 2001 Mary achieved her “American Dream” and purchased her café, Mary’s Sunrise Café. She loved that place and all her customers, doing all she could for the Muscoda Community to show this love. Selling in 2007 due to health issues started her many health obstacles she endured. Facing them all with bravery, strength, and love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As her family was her world and her reasons to fight through it all. Nina (as her family called her) was a fighter to say the least.
MUSCODA, WI
27 First News

Eugene Wolfgang, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Wolfgang, 89, entered into eternal life on Friday, March 25, 2022. Eugene was born March 19, 1933 in Youngstown, to Thelma (Shafer) Wolfgang and Lawrence Wolfgang. He grew up in Youngstown and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. He married his wife, Rita on May...
CAMPBELL, OH
Channel 3000

Douglas L. Nelson

Douglas L. Nelson, age 78, passed away at his Oregon home from natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Doug was born on March 20, 1944, to John and Sharret (Legreid) Nelson in Kansas City, Mo. He attended schools in Elmhurst, Ill., and furthered his education at the University of Southern California.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Sylvena S. Mitri

Sylvena S Mitri was born December 4, 1921, on home farm near Viola, Wisconsin the eighth child of 12 children of George and Nellie (McCauley) Spangler. She attended the rural elementary Eckleberry School then graduated from RCHS in 1940. The year following she attended the U of W Madison prior to interning at the Mayo Clinic Kohler Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota graduating class of 1944.
VIOLA, WI
Channel 3000

Kris Arthur Potts

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

John Hanushewicz

John Hanushewicz (aka; Dad/Grandpa, Johnny, Cowboy John, Johnny Rocket and St. John), age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home. Born on June 15, 1935, in Poland, the son of Walter and Pauline (Zalewski). In the early 1950’s he immigrated to the United States and arrived on Ellis Island. Eventually Madison, WI became his home. He completed 3 years of service as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Sharon (Bongiovani) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. He worked as a semi-truck driver for Whelan Transfer, a city bus driver, and for the Madison Street Department before retirement. John was a loving father to his two children, Nick and Teresa and the proud grandfather of Cole and Ella. He enjoyed trout fishing, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art, traveling to Door County, meeting friends for coffee at McDonalds and coming up with endearing nicknames for family and friends.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ruth Ann Duffy

MILTON- Ruth Ann Duffy, 79, of Milton, Wisconsin departed this life with her loving husband by her side on March 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Ruth Ann graduated from Melrose High School in 1960. She studied Stenography at the...
MILTON, WI

