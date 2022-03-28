ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel set to back contempt referral for Navarro, Scavino

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYXrQ_0erwPGvZ00
Two former White House Aides have been found in contempt by the House committee assigned to investigate the January 6, 2021 riot. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot is expected to recommend that former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino be cited for contempt of Congress over their refusal to cooperate with the probe.

Late Sunday, the committee released a report recommending the House of Representatives find the two in criminal contempt. The panel’s nine members are scheduled to vote on transmitting the document to the full House at a 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Navarro and Scavino would be the third and fourth persons referred for a House contempt vote, joining former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The report details several requests by the committee in recent months for Navarro and Scavino to testify before the panel and provide documents related to their actions and conversations leading up to and during the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

Navarro was subpoenaed last month, while Scavino was subpoenaed in September of last year — though the committee said it had repeatedly extended the deadline for him to come forward and testify.

“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBRz0_0erwPGvZ00
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Cyex_0erwPGvZ00
White House adviser Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing carrying a poster board displaying claims of voting irregularity at the White House on January 15, 2021.

If the panel recommends charges Monday, the House will then vote to decide whether to refer the report to the Department of Justice for a final decision on whether to prosecute the two former Trump aides.

Both Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, and Scavino, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for communications, have attempted to evade the committee’s requests by citing executive privilege, pointing similar claims made by the 45th president.

However, the Biden administration has disavowed Trump’s privilege claim, saying it is “not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwQ7k_0erwPGvZ00
The committee wants to speak to Peter Navarro over his alleged involvement with Bannon in a plan to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4lvX_0erwPGvZ00
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson urged Peter Navarro to comply with with the order.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuwXE_0erwPGvZ00
Trump ally and former White House adviser Steve Bannon speaks to the media after appearing in federal court.

Scavino’s legal team has claimed that President Biden does not have the “authority to waive executive privilege over the testimony of a former president’s senior aide,” according to the New York Times.

The committee wants to speak to Navarro over his alleged involvement with Bannon in a plan to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Meanwhile, the committee has alleged that Scavino was “tweeting messages from the White House on January 6” and promoted the “Stop the Steal” rally which precipitated the riot.

Navarro is also facing a subpoena from the House select subcommittee investigating the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, he vowed not to comply with the committee – citing executive privilege – telling the panel that the matter is “out of my hands and something that the Sub-Committee should discuss with President Trump’s counsel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCwwB_0erwPGvZ00
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces during the January 6, 2020 rally.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zt6Aw_0erwPGvZ00
The panel’s nine members are scheduled to vote on transmitting the document to the full House at a 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsuS4_0erwPGvZ00
Dan Scavino’s legal team has claimed that President Biden does not have the “authority to waive executive privilege over the testimony of a former president’s senior aide.”

At the time, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) urged him to comply, saying it is “abundantly clear” Navarro possesses “information responsive to the subpoena that is not covered by any colorable claims of executive privilege.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ginni Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence & Trump Scandal

Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas is a conservative political activist who has been married to Justice Thomas since 1987. Learn more about her here. While most Supreme Court Justices spouses stay out of the spotlight, Ginni Thomas, 65, has never been shy about sharing her conservative views. The Omaha, Nebraska-born attorney and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has worked both inside and outside of the government throughout the couple’s 25-year marriage, wielding her influence in Washington D.C. and beyond.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Dan Scavino
WTOP

Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows texted about overturning 2020 election

Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue unrelenting efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in urgent text exchanges in the critical weeks following the vote, according to copies of the messages obtained by CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#The Department Of Justice
Deadline

Washington Post And CBS News Reveal Texts Ginni Thomas Sent To Mark Meadows About Overturning 2020 Election: “Greatest Heist Of Our History”

Click here to read the full article. The Washington Post‘s Bob Woodward and CBS News’ Robert Costa landed one of the week’s bigger D.C. scoops with a report that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to contest the 2020 presidential election results. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on November 10, after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Dana Perino: “The Biden White House Is In Triage Mode”

On Thursday, President Biden joined fellow NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. As the incursion surpasses one month, the United States has reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s defense by providing $1 billion in humanitarian aid funds, issuing harsher sanctions against Russia, and providing more weaponry to their troops in hopes of weakening Putin. Co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom’ and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino joins to discuss why Putin has been undeterred despite harsh economic sanctions, the Biden administration’s messaging on domestic issues amid international crises, and how Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown’s confirmation hearing have brought voting issues to the surface. Later, Dana pays tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, who made history serving as America’s first female Secretary of State.
POTUS
Roll Call Online

Former House sergeant-at-arms provided testimony to Jan. 6 panel

Paul D. Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms who resigned the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, recently provided testimony to the select committee investigating the Capitol attack, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Irving was one of four top security officials on the Capitol Police Board responsible...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Jan. 6 panel recommends contempt charges for ex-Trump aides

The Jan. 6 select committee on Monday voted unanimously to recommend two former Trump aides be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with their subpoenas. Why it matters: The panel has continued to use contempt of Congress as its tool of choice to compel testimony from intractable or even hostile witnesses, particularly those in Trump's orbit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy