Jan. 6 panel set to back contempt referral for Navarro, Scavino

Two former White House Aides have been found in contempt by the House committee assigned to investigate the January 6, 2021 riot. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot is expected to recommend that former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino be cited for contempt of Congress over their refusal to cooperate with the probe.

Late Sunday, the committee released a report recommending the House of Representatives find the two in criminal contempt. The panel’s nine members are scheduled to vote on transmitting the document to the full House at a 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Navarro and Scavino would be the third and fourth persons referred for a House contempt vote, joining former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The report details several requests by the committee in recent months for Navarro and Scavino to testify before the panel and provide documents related to their actions and conversations leading up to and during the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

Navarro was subpoenaed last month, while Scavino was subpoenaed in September of last year — though the committee said it had repeatedly extended the deadline for him to come forward and testify.

“Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony,” the report read.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

White House adviser Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing carrying a poster board displaying claims of voting irregularity at the White House on January 15, 2021.

If the panel recommends charges Monday, the House will then vote to decide whether to refer the report to the Department of Justice for a final decision on whether to prosecute the two former Trump aides.

Both Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, and Scavino, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for communications, have attempted to evade the committee’s requests by citing executive privilege, pointing similar claims made by the 45th president.

However, the Biden administration has disavowed Trump’s privilege claim, saying it is “not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified.”

The committee wants to speak to Peter Navarro over his alleged involvement with Bannon in a plan to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson urged Peter Navarro to comply with with the order.

Trump ally and former White House adviser Steve Bannon speaks to the media after appearing in federal court.

Scavino’s legal team has claimed that President Biden does not have the “authority to waive executive privilege over the testimony of a former president’s senior aide,” according to the New York Times.

The committee wants to speak to Navarro over his alleged involvement with Bannon in a plan to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Meanwhile, the committee has alleged that Scavino was “tweeting messages from the White House on January 6” and promoted the “Stop the Steal” rally which precipitated the riot.

Navarro is also facing a subpoena from the House select subcommittee investigating the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, he vowed not to comply with the committee – citing executive privilege – telling the panel that the matter is “out of my hands and something that the Sub-Committee should discuss with President Trump’s counsel.”

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces during the January 6, 2020 rally.

The panel’s nine members are scheduled to vote on transmitting the document to the full House at a 7:30 p.m. meeting Monday.

Dan Scavino’s legal team has claimed that President Biden does not have the “authority to waive executive privilege over the testimony of a former president’s senior aide.”

At the time, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) urged him to comply, saying it is “abundantly clear” Navarro possesses “information responsive to the subpoena that is not covered by any colorable claims of executive privilege.”