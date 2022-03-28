ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THEN AND NOW: 10 best actor Oscar winners

By Gabbi Shaw
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Denzel Washington holds his Oscar in March 2002.

MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Will Smith won the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday for "King Richard."
  • Denzel Washington was nominated for his third Oscar this year, 20 years after his last win.
  • Here's what every best actor winner from 2001 to 2012 is up to now.
Russell Crowe won his first (and so far, only) Oscar in 2001 for "Gladiator."
Russell Crowe, Academy Award winner, on March 25, 2001.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Crowe had been nominated the year prior for "The Insider," and he was nominated the year after for his role in "A Beautiful Mind."

But he took home the little gold man for playing Maximus, a warrior-turned-slave-turned-gladiator in the Ridley Scott epic "Gladiator."

Crowe won a Golden Globe in 2020 for "The Loudest Voice."
Russell Crowe on January 29, 2022

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Crowe, 57, hasn't quite achieved the same critical success that he had early on in his career — remember "Les Mis"? — but in recent years he's having a resurgence. He won a Golden Globe for playing the founding CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, who left in 2016 after accusations of sexual harassment.

In the upcoming years, Crowe will appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Kraven the Hunter," "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," and "The Georgetown Project."

Denzel Washington won his second Academy Award in 2002 for "Training Day."
Denzel Washington holds his Oscar after winning on March 24, 2002.

MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Washington won his first Oscar in 1990 for "Glory." Between his two wins, he was nominated twice more, for "Malcolm X" and "The Hurricane."

In "Training Day," Washington plays Detective Alonzo Harris, a corrupt cop who will do whatever it takes to advance his own agenda.

Washington was nominated for his ninth acting Academy Award in 2022.
Denzel Washington attends the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on March 7, 2022.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

After "Training Day," Washington, 67, was nominated for "Flight," "Fences," and "Roman J. Israel, Esq." This year, he also scored a nomination for "The Tragedy of Macbeth," in which he plays the titular doomed king, Macbeth, but Will Smith took home the statue.

He also received a nomination as a producer for "Fences," which was nominated for best picture.

In 2021, Washington also directed "A Journal for Jordan," starring Michael B. Jordan.

Adrien Brody became the youngest actor to win best actor when he won for "The Pianist" in 2003.
Adrien Brody, winner of best actor for "The Pianist," on March 22, 2003.

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

To date, he's still the youngest winner in the category — Brody was 29 years old when he won for his performance in "The Pianist." He played Holocaust survivor and pianist/composer Władysław Szpilman.

Brody also won the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for the performance.

Brody experienced something of an Oscar's curse, but he was recently on "Succession."
Adrien Brody on March 2, 2022.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Brody, 48, is one of the more famous examples of the "Oscars' curse," but he's been picking high quality projects as of late.

In 2021, he appeared in Wes Anderson's most recent film "The French Dispatch," and he had a small (yet important) role in season three of "Succession."

This year, he'll appear in the highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" as a version of Arthur Miller, Monroe's third husband. Brody is also currently on the HBO Max series "Winning Time" as former Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley.

Brody has four more movies in the works: the untitled Charlie Day movie, "See How They Run," "Asteroid City," and "Ghosted."

Sean Penn won the best actor Oscar in 2004 and 2009 for "Mystic River" and "Milk," respectively.
Sean Penn arrives at the 76th Academy Awards ceremony on February 29, 2004, and at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009.

Jeff HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Penn had already been nominated three times (For "Dead Man Walking," "Sweet and Lowdown," and "I Am Sam") before taking home his first Oscar for "Mystic River," in which he plays ex-con Jimmy Markum.

He won again on his next nomination for playing Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, in "Milk."

Penn had a role in 2022 best picture nominee "Licorice Pizza."
Sean Penn on March 23, 2022.

Omar Marques/Getty Images

Penn, 61, has slowed down somewhat since his last Oscar win. He had roles in films such as "The Tree of Life," "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," and "The Angry Birds Movie."

In 2021, he appeared in "Licorice Pizza," which was nominated for three Oscars, and "Flag Day," which he directed and co-starred in with his daughter, Dylan.

This year, he'll appear as former US Attorney General John Mitchell in "Gaslit" on Starz, which focuses on Mitchell and his wife, Martha, played by Julia Roberts.

Jamie Foxx was nominated twice in 2006, for best supporting actor and best actor. He won best actor for playing Ray Charles in "Ray."
Jamie Foxx and his award for best actor on February 27, 2005.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Foxx, a rare double nominee , won his Oscar for playing the iconic blind musician Ray Charles in "Ray." That same year, he was nominated for playing Max Durocher, an LA cab driver, in "Collateral."

Foxx reprised his role as Electro in the highest-grossing film of 2021, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Jamie Foxx attends the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles premiere on December 13, 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Foxx, 54, hasn't been nominated for an Oscar since his double nomination year, but he did win a Grammy in 2010 for his song with T-Pain, "Blame It."

In addition to music, Foxx has also appeared in multiple successful films, like "Django Unchained," "Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Just Mercy," "Baby Driver," and "Soul," which won the best animated feature Oscar in 2021.

He's set to team up with John Boyega in "They Cloned Tyrone," and he will also be in "Geechee," "Day Shift," and "God Is a Bullet." He also starred in the since-canceled Netflix sitcom "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!"

Forest Whitaker has one win from one nomination. He won in 2007 for "The Last King of Scotland."
Winner Forest Whitaker poses in the press room during the 79th Academy Awards on February 25, 2007.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Whitaker earned rave reviews for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, which led to him winning the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and the SAG Award.

Whitaker appeared in the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" in 2021.
Forest Whitaker on November 29, 2021.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Whitaker, 60, has steadily worked over the intervening 15 years, appearing in huge blockbusters like "Black Panther," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and "Taken 3."

He also starred in the 2020 Netflix Christmas film "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," and he played Aretha Franklin's father, C. L. Franklin, in "Respect."

Additionally, Whitaker has produced successful films like "Sorry to Bother You," "Passing," and "Fruitvale Station."

He'll reprise his role of Saw Gerrera in the 2022 Disney+ show "Andor," and he will star in the Apple TV+ anthology series "Extrapolations."

Daniel Day-Lewis won his second Oscar in 2008 for "There Will Be Blood."
Daniel Day-Lewis poses in the press room during the 80th Academy Awards on February 24, 2008.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Day-Lewis had previously won in 1990 for "My Left Foot." He was nominated twice more in 1994 and 2003 for "In the Name of the Father" and "Gangs of New York," respectively.

He played sociopathic silver miner and oil man Daniel Plainview in the Paul Thomas Anderson 20th-century epic "There Will Be Blood."

After winning his third Oscar in 2013 and receiving his sixth nomination in 2018, Day-Lewis retired from acting.
Daniel Day-Lewis attends the "Phantom Thread" premiere on December 11, 2017.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Day-Lewis, 64, won his third Academy Award when he fully transformed into President Abraham Lincoln for the Steven Spielberg biopic "Lincoln." It made him the only actor to win three best actor trophies.

Five years later, Day-Lewis reunited with "There Will Be Blood" director Paul Thomas Anderson to play the persnickety fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock in "Phantom Thread." He received his sixth — and probably final — nomination for the role, as he has since announced his retirement from acting.

Jeff Bridges won on his fifth try in 2010 for "Crazy Heart."
Jeff Bridges with his Oscar on March 7, 2010.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Bridges' four previous nominations go as follows: "The Last Picture Show" in 1972, "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" in 1975, "Starman" in 1985, and "The Contender" in 2001.

Nearly a decade later, he won for playing alcoholic singer-songwriter Otis "Bad" Blake in "Crazy Heart."

Bridges has been nominated twice more, but he failed to win.
Jeff Bridges visits "Extra" on December 13, 2019.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The year after "Crazy Heart," Bridges, 72, was nominated again for his performance in "True Grit." He earned his seventh nomination in 2017 for "Hell or High Water."

Bridges' most recent film roles were in 2018, when he appeared in "Bad Times at the El Royale," and narrated the documentary "Living in the Future's Past."

In 2020, Bridges announced he was diagnosed with lymphoma , but by September 2021, he was in remission.

He'll make his return to acting this year on the FX series "The Old Man."

One year after scoring his first nomination, Colin Firth won in 2011 for "The King's Speech."
Colin Firth during the 83rd Academy Awards on February 27, 2011.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Firth had been nominated in 2010 for "A Single Man," but he lost to Jeff Bridges. The very next year, he won for portraying King George VI in "The King's Speech," which dealt with the monarch learning to overcome his stutter.

Firth had Oscar buzz for his role in the 2020 film "Supernova," but he failed to garner a nomination.
Colin Firth on October 11, 2020.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Firth, 61, hasn't received another nod from the Academy since his 2011 win, though he has appeared in a few Oscar-worthy films, like "1917," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" (only partially joking).

This year, he'll co-star with Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward in Sam Mendes' latest film, "Empire of Light," so perhaps a third nom is in his future.

In 2012, Jean Dujardin became the first French actor to win best actor, when he won for "The Artist."
Jean Dujardin at the 84th Academy Awards on February 26, 2012.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Dujardin, originally a stand-up comedian, earned widespread acclaim for his role in the silent film "The Artist" as silent film star George Valentin, who must deal with the rise of "talkies" in the late '20s and '30s.

Jean Dujardin's last American movie was 2014's "The Monuments Men," though he still works frequently in France.
Jean Dujardin on January 17, 2022.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Dujardin, 49, appeared in two American films after his win: "The Monuments Men" and "The Wolf of Wall Street." Mainly, he's stuck to French films.

He was most recently nominated for a César Award (the French equivalent of the Oscars) in 2019 for his role in the film "An Officer and a Spy."

Read the original article on Insider

