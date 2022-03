Independent gun shops, which are the backbone of the shooting sports industry, have had to weather a perfect storm of challenges for the last two years. First came the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandates in some areas that effectively shut down firearms businesses for a time. The pandemic’s onset coincided with an unprecedented spike in demand for guns and ammunition in the wake of widespread social unrest. Some 8.4 million people became first-time gun owners in 2020, and ammo makers simply could not keep up with demands of those new customers. That shortage continues despite Herculean efforts by manufacturers to ramp up production (raw materials still remain scarce).

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO