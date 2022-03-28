Joyce’s Daily Download: Will Smith lands a blow then lands an Oscar, Taliban partying like it’s 1099

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.

