Joyce’s Daily Download: Will Smith lands a blow then lands an Oscar, Taliban partying like it’s 1099

Here’s everything you need to know about actor and comedian Billy Crystal’s two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay, who’ve both worked in show business. After tying the knot on June 4, 1970, actor and comedian Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal settled down to welcome two daughters, Jennifer Crystal Foley and Lindsay Crystal. Although the family likes to keep things pretty laid back and out of the spotlight, both women have appeared on the red carpet with their father and worked in show business as well, following after both mom and dad’s footsteps.
