ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta airport to replace X-ray machines with new scanners

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s airport plans to spend $55 million to replace X-ray machines at the main security checkpoint with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the new technology will generate higher quality images for security screeners and could reduce congestion in security lines, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While X-ray machines generate 2-D images of bags, the new computed tomography scanners can create 3-D images that can be rotated and viewed at different angles. The new scanners can detect explosives, including liquid explosives.

The installation is expected to begin in October, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It will be done in phases, and it could take 18 months to two years to complete the job, airport officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
LIFESTYLE
9News

New TSA scanners promise 'parallel divestiture stations.' Here's what that is.

The Transportation Security Administration is buying more 3-D baggage scanners for airports that it says should cause lines to move faster. That's because they provide more detailed images of what is inside luggage. They are Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray systems, similar to what hospitals use. The TSA on Friday announced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Atlanta

Recently I wrote an article featuring the four richest people in Atlanta. The four men featured have all worked hard over many decades to amass their huge fortunes. What about entrepreneurs who strike it rich earlier in their life? What inspiring story can I find for readers?
CNET

Mask Mandate for Air Travel Now Ends April 18. What to Know

The Transportation Security Administration's mandate that requires people to wear masks in airports and while flying has been extended one month, to April 18, the agency announced March 10. It was originally set to expire March 18. (Mask requirements on buses and other public transportation are also extended.) With the...
TRAVEL
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Atlanta Airport#Scanners#X Ray#Ap
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
WTNH

Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage

(STACKER) – Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you.  By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just […]
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

822K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy