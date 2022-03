Gareth Southgate has started planning his World Cup penalty masterplan as England look to avoid a repeat of the shootout heartache that ruined last summer. Three Lions boss Southgate confirmed that he and his staff have begun an inquest into the shootout loss in last year's European Championship final against Italy and have already started practising spot-kicks - even though Qatar 2022 is still eight months away.

SOCCER ・ 23 HOURS AGO