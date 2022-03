Utah Valley University announced Monday that Mary C. Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president and CEO, will be the university’s 2022 commencement speaker. “I’m thrilled to address the Class of 2022 at Utah Valley University,” Daly said in a press release. “There is nothing more satisfying in my job than helping young people see their value and potential. I can’t wait to meet these young Wolverines and share in their futures.”

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO