Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets

 1 day ago
The ticker information for insurance company American International Group Inc., (AIG) is displayed on a screen above the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 28 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business. read more

In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) for $2.2 billion.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

