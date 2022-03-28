ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Logan Mwangi: Teenager was 'moving rubbish', court told

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager was moving rubbish to dump into a river, hours before a child's body was found, a court has heard. CCTV captured the 14-year-old and co-accused John Cole moving bags in the early hours of 31 July, 2021. Cardiff Crown Court heard they were thrown into the River...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cctv#Cardiff Crown Court
BBC

Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed

A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months. Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021. The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen,...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged with murdering infant son after he was vomited on

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing third-degree murder charges after he slammed his infant son face-first onto a bed. FOX29 reported that according to investigators, David Moyer was caring for his 6-week-old son when the child vomited on him. Moyer “forcibly” put the child down face-first on a bed and left him there for 20 […]
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
NewsBreak
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Boy, five, could have survived for hours

A five-year-old boy may have survived for "up to several hours" after receiving severe injuries to his abdomen, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend county, last July with 56 injuries. These included a liver tear and part of...
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PIX11

Mom accused of causing ‘life altering’ injuries to 3-year-old daughter; police searching for her

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A mom allegedly “gravely injured” her 3-year-old daughter, then brought her to a hospital and fled, officials said. Friday. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Shaqwana Baker. She’s accused of causing injuries that are expected to be “permanent and life altering” for her young daughter. Baker brought her daughter […]
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
