Omaha, NE

Habitat Omaha's Women Build kicks off for 25th year

By Zach Williamson
 1 day ago
More and more families are looking to Habitat for Humanity Omaha for affordable and stable housing. Last month the organization received more than 3,000 calls in two days from people wanting to become homeowners.

On Monday they will be leaning on women in the metro to help out.

It is the 25th annual Women Build, as the entire team working on the property at 28th and Manderson will be made up of women volunteering their time to make an impact in our community.

The event coincides with Women’s History Month and gives women the opportunity to try something new while feeling more comfortable doing so.

“It kind of creates a safe environment for them, they don’t feel as intimidated. We all know that at most construction sites the majority of the people on construction are typically male, which might sometimes make women a little bit uncomfortable,” Supervisor of Construction Kathy Perdue said. “This gives companies and individuals a chance to promote their women and give them an opportunity to help build our community.”

It’s been a big month for women and Habitat Omaha. Just last week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made a $11 million donation to Habitat Omaha.

Perdue says she can’t wait to see some new and familiar faces at Women Build and hopes her passion for construction can rub off on other women.

“My job for Habitat with any volunteer, and especially for the Women Build, is to work with the women and teach them the skills,” Perdue said. “So, it’s exciting for me to be able to do that for women because I love to do it, and I hope that they get that same excitement out of it.”

They will meet up Monday morning at 9 a.m. where CEO Amanda Brewer will address all the women before they get started.

For Women Build, the team will begin raising walls on the house.

