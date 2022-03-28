ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gopher Men Headed To Frozen Four After 3-0 Win Over Western Michigan

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher men’s hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four after a win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

The Gophers shut out the Broncos 3-0.

According to the University of Minnesota, this will be the Gophers’ 22nd Frozen Four appearance.

It’ll be an in-state matchup for the Gophers on April 7 when they take on Minnesota State. The Mavericks topped Harvard and Notre Dame on their way to the Frozen Four.

Michigan and Denver will play for the other spot in the championship game.

The Gophers are 26-12 overall this season.

