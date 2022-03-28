ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Ranked As 2nd-Least Stressed State In US

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Land of 10,000 Lakes is one of the least stressful states in the country, according to a recent ranking.

According to WalletHub , Minnesota is the second-least stressed state based on a variety of factors. Some of the metrics include average hours worked per week, average commute time, median income, separation and divorce rate, cost of child care, cost of health care and state of mental health.

When compared to the rest of the country, Minnesota has a low percentage of people living in poverty, a low divorce rate and a high median credit score, according to the ranking.

Other Midwest states fared well, too. South Dakota was ranked third and Wisconsin fourth among the least-stressed states.

Utah took the ranking of the No. 1 least-stressed state.

As for the most-stressed state, Louisiana takes the top spot. Check out the list for the entire ranking and methodology.

