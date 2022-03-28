Colonial League West softball: Players to watch, storylines to follow and who will win

Northwestern Lehigh celebrates their win over Bangor during the Colonial League softball championship held at Patriot Parks in Allentown on Thursday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Besides being on the Mount Rushmore of Lehigh Valley coaching legends, Southern Lehigh softball coach Brian Neefe knows the history of his sport as well as anyone.

He knows very well that his Spartans have won 27 league titles since the Colonial League began in 1975-76. Only two other programs have won more than two league championships — Bangor with five and Northern Lehigh with three.

But Neefe also knows how competitive Colonial League softball has become in recent years. He noted that there have been seven different league champs in the past 10 years, and the last time anyone repeated was Bangor in 2016-17.

Northwestern Lehigh is the defending league champ and will be tough to beat this spring. But Palmerton, which won a district title last May, and Neefe’s Spartans are among the teams capable of unseating the Tigers atop the league.

League games began on Friday with Neefe’s Spartans beating Palmerton 10-0, Northwestern Lehigh ripping Northern Lehigh 11-2, Notre Dame-Pond edging Palisades 5-4, and Pen Argyl won a nonleague game, topping East Stroudsburg South 3-2.

While the weather still feels more like winter, the season heats up in a hurry on Monday with Northwestern Lehigh visiting Bangor in a rematch of last year’s league title game, won 8-7 in nine innings by the Tigers.

Each Colonial League team will play 16 league games through May 9, with a six-team tournament to follow, culminating with the championship game on May 19.

Here’s a look at the six teams in the Colonial League West:

4 past division winners

2017: Northern Lehigh, Southern Lehigh, tie

2018: Northern Lehigh

2019: Northwestern Lehigh

2021: Northwestern Lehigh

3 players to watch

Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh

The Morning Call’s rookie of the year in a solid freshman season in 2019, Benner has steadily improved throughout her career. Last year, the shortstop hit a team-best .481 and had a .610 on-base percentage. She had 13 extra-base hits among her 37 and knocked in 17 runs. She struck out just one time all season and coach Brian Neefe said “There is no one better at shortstop.”

Carly Gaffney, Palmerton

The Morning Call’s rookie of the year last spring, Gaffney pitched the Blue Bombers to a district title. She went 20-5 with a 2.58 ERA. She worked 149⅓ innings, allowing 132 hits while striking out 133 and walking 58. She was at her best in the District 11 3A tournament, when she allowed just five runs in three games and held down a potent North Schuylkill team in the championship game, a 6-1 win.

Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh

An all-area and all-state selection in 2021, Farthing, in her third year as a starting shortstop, looks to pick up right where she left off as one of the top players in the league, with even more of a leadership role. She hit .590 with nine home runs, and 22 extra-base hits overall last spring, while driving in 30 runs and stealing 20 bases.

2 storylines to follow

Can the Tigers be tamed? Northwestern Lehigh has become one of the elite programs in the league and area softball and is an extension of an entire athletic program on the rise. Can that Tigers roar again this spring with a very talented lineup that can put up big offensive numbers and hold other teams down with an experienced pitcher and steady defense?

New leader for Falcons to follow. Jane Brennan is the division’s one new coach and she has great familiarity with her players, since she knows many of them from her field hockey team. Salisbury once again has two Silbermans on the team, continuing Falcons softball tradition, and that means they have quality players who should keep the program at a respectable level.

1 man’s opinion

Predicted order of finish: 1. Northwestern Lehigh; 2. Southern Lehigh; 3. Palmerton; 4. Salisbury; 5. Northern Lehigh; 6. Catasauqua.

West teams likely to make the 6-team league tournament: Northwestern Lehigh, Southern Lehigh, Palmerton. Championship game prediction: Northwestern Lehigh over Southern Lehigh.

CATASAUQUA

Coach: Paige Kogelman (fourth season).

2021 season: 5-14, 2-14 Colonial, sixth in the West Division.

Impact players: Delaney Troxell (So. P-SS); Sophia Becker (So. C); Cora Soltis (Jr. CF); Alivia June (Jr. SS-P).

What to expect: The Roughies made strides last year after going 0-20 in 2019 and losing the 2020 season to COVID-19. They hope to continue to rebuild the program and increase participation numbers. “If we show up and the girls put forth all of their potential, they can be a strong, competitive team,” Kogelman said.

NORTHERN LEHIGH

Coach: Kate Farber (sixth season)

2021 season: 7-14 overall, 5-10 Colonial.

Postseason: Lost to Palmerton 15-1 in the District 11 3A quarterfinals.

Impact Players: Kendall Heiney (Sr. P), Brianna Hess (Sr. IF), Jordyn Hemingway (Jr. IF), Cadence Peters (Jr. IF), Emma Smith (So. P), Kaitlyn Stock (So. IF)

What to expect: The Bulldogs feature versatility and worth ethic. “We have several players that can fill several roles,” Farber said. “Our core group of outfielders can all play all three positions. Our infield has depth on the corners and middles who can swap. All positions except one have varsity experience and they worked hard in the off-season. Our expectation this year is to perform better within the Colonial League as well as districts. We need to finish the game. There were several games last season that we were competing in, but ultimately didn’t come out on top. We’re the small school in a big school pond so we take pride in setting goals that most don’t believe we are capable of achieving.”

NORTHWESTERN LEHIGH

Coach: Josh Zimmerman (eighth season, 88-48).

2021 season: 21-3, 15-1 Colonial, first in the West division.

Postseason: Beat Southern Lehigh 5-2 and Bangor 8-7 to win the league championship. Beat Wilson 11-1, lost to Bethlehem Catholic 11-4 in the District 11 4A tournament. Lost to Berwick 8-4 in a PIAA 4A qualifier.

Impact players: Morgan Farthing (Sr. SS); Brynn Balliet (Sr. P); Olivia Stofflet (Sr. C): Marissa Christman (Jr. 3B); Sage Toman (So. CF); Isabelle Akelaitis (So. 2B); Isabella Teprovich (Sr. 1B); Quin Conrey (Jr. RF); Rylee McGinley (Fr. LF); Josephine Wehr (Jr. UT); Peyton Neumoyer (So. P-DP).

2022 Outlook: The Tigers have many pieces back from a successful 2021 campaign, but need to fill a couple of spots left by departing seniors. After winning a league title for the first time since 2006, the Tigers have their sights set high, but as always, they are taking a game-by-game approach to the season under Zimmerman, who has carved his niche as one of the league’s most successful coaches. Farthing and Balliet are two of the league’s and area’s best players and with a host of returning upperclassmen, the Tigers should return to the league and district tournaments, although a strong Becahi team looms as a potential obstacle in the 4A class.

PALMERTON

Coach: Robert Hock (ninth season, 111-55).

2021 season: 21-5, 14-2 Colonial, second in West.

Postseason: Beat Wilson 8-0, lost to Bangor 3-0 in the Colonial League tournament. Beat Northern Lehigh 15-1, Notre Dame-Green Pond 7-3 and North Schuylkill 6-1 to win the District 11 3A championship. Lost to Central Columbia 2-0 in the PIAA tournament.

Impact players: Kaylee Strohl (Sr. OF-2B); Madalynn Moyer (Sr. OF-1B); Alyssa Silliman (Sr. UT); Shannon Dougherty (Sr. C); Kelsey Balliet (Jr. C-IF-OF); Liz Sterner (Jr. IF-OF); Carly Gaffney (So. P-2B); Cadee Munjone (So. 1B-OF); Sydney Frantz (So. P); Megan Matsko (So. SS-1B-3B); Madison Green (So. IF-OF).

What to expect: The Lady Bombers are coming off a record-setting season, one of the best in school history. But the team lost four high-quality players, including Morning Call co-offensive player of the year Megan Green, who set a school single-season record with 12 home runs, and drove in 44 runs.Gaffney, The Morning Call’s rookie of the year, will look to build on a solid freshman season in the circle. The team has enough returning talent and promising newcomers to be among the league’s elite. But the Bombers did lose their opener, 10-0, to Southern Lehigh on Friday so there’s work to do.

SALISBURY

Coach: Jane Brennan (first season).

2021 season: 7-12, 5-11 Colonial, fifth in West.

Postseason: Lost to North Schuylkill 11-1 in the District 11 3A quarterfinals.

Impact players: Marcie Silberman (Sr. C); Sam Peffer (Sr. 3B); Beth Carney (So. P-OF-IF); Bailee Neitz (So. 2B); Haylee Silberman (Jr. SS); Taylor Jenny (So. OF); Riley Knecht (So. C-CF); Abigail Lipkin (Sr. P-1B); Amelia Swoyer (Fr. OT).

Outlook: Brennan, who is also Salisbury’s field hockey, replaces Jeff Appleman, who resigned after going 66-47 in six seasons and led the Falcons to two league and one district final. “These girls are putting in the work, and have set individual goals as well as team goals,” Brennan said. “Overall student athletic character development is a huge focus as we go through this season together. I am looking forward to seeing growth and overall positive development.”

SOUTHERN LEHIGH

Coach: Brian Neefe (51st season, 820-250).

2021 season: 13-9, 9-7 Colonial, third in West.

Postseason: Beat Notre Dame-Green Pond 18-2, lost to Northwestern Lehigh 5-2 in Colonial League tournament. Lost to Pocono Mountain East 6-4 in the District 11 5A semifinals.

Impact players: Hannah Bausher (Sr. 2B-P); Morgan Benner (Sr. SS); Mikaela Benner (Sr. P-OF); Marissa Hespell (Sr. C-1B); Emily Schlegel (Sr. OF).

What to expect: No one comes close to matching Neefe in terms of longevity and win totals in local softball. One of the best coaches in all of Lehigh Valley scholastic athletics always has his teams competitive, even if they are no longer dominant as they were through most of the 1980s through the early 2000s. Neefe still brings passion to the sport and he had to be excited about his team’s 10-0 win over Palmerton on Friday to get the season started. Neefe believes having more depth than he has had in recent years will be important. The Spartans feature three pitchers and three catchers. Like Coach K and Duke basketball, all great careers come to an end at some point, and who knows how much longer Neefe will continue? But as long as he’s around, Southern Lehigh softball will be special.

