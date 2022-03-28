ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly Sunny Afternoon, Not As Breezy As The Weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re off to a really nice start to the week, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll enjoy mainly dry weather courtesy of high pressure. Although the lower humidity will allow us to enjoy pleasant conditions, it will also lead to increased fire weather concerns across South Florida.

The National Weather Service says there is a limited risk of fire weather on Monday and recommends residents exercise caution. Prevailing high pressure and very dry conditions will result in minimum relative humidity values below critical values for several hours this afternoon across much of the region. Winds will be lower today, which is the primary limiting factor.

Relative humidity values will begin to increase going into midweek, which should begin to limit the overall fire weather potential.

(CBS4)

On Tuesday, we will wake up with cool lows in the low 60s and highs will rise to the mid 80s. As the winds shift out of the east, our temperatures will continue to warm up.

Wednesday will be windy with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be milder in the low 70s by Thursday morning and highs will be in the mid 80s with spotty showers.

Friday will likely be our hottest day with highs soaring to the upper 80s and the rain chance will be highest with the potential for showers and some storms. This weekend we stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

