ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Defending Champion Stanford Tops Texas 59-50 In Elite 8

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oWaw_0erwJAPx00

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 20 points in front of her hometown crowd, Haley Jones added 18 points and defending national champion Stanford is headed back to the women’s Final Four after toppling No. 2 seed Texas 59-50.

The Cardinal will be in their 15th Final Four in program history and will play either North Carolina State or Connecticut in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

Cameron Brink added 10 points for Stanford. Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15 points before fouling out. Big 12 freshman of the year Rori Harmon was limited to 14 points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 1

Related
KDRV

Beavers fall to UCLA in WNIT quarterfinals

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women’s basketball fell to UCLA in the WNIT quarterfinals, 74-66. The Bruins took a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and the Beavers never recovered. Charisma Osborne led all scorers with 31 points for the Bruins. UCLA shot 39.7 percent as a team.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally declares for WNBA Draft

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has decided to enter the WNBA draft. Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was the team’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game. A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
EUGENE, OR
KHQ Right Now

Californian defensive lineman Rashad McKenzie Jr. signs with Washington State

Washington State’s football program beat out a handful of other power-conference suitors to secure a signature from highly regarded Californian defensive lineman Rashad McKenzie Jr. McKenzie, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Bishop Alemany High (Mission Hills, California), announced his decision to ink a binding...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
The Oregonian

‘Really fun year’ comes to an end for Oregon State women’s basketball with WNIT quarterfinal loss to UCLA

CORVALLIS — Oregon State ended women’s basketball Sunday for another season, a campaign where the Beavers had to navigate injury, roster and pandemic challenges. With a 17-14 final record following a 74-66 loss to UCLA in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, the Beavers posted their ninth consecutive winning season. So, there’s that.
CORVALLIS, OR
KBTX.com

Aggies Set For Washington State in NIT Semifinals

NEW YORK CITY – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads to Madison Square Garden to take on Washington State on Tuesday in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals at 8:30 p.m. CT. Scouting the Aggies. The top-seeded Aggies (26-12) defeated Wake Forest, 67-52, Wednesday night to advance to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice, Mt. Spokane softball beats Gonzaga Prep

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-3, 3-1) beat the Bullpups (1-5, 1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Willow Almquist homered twice with four RBIs and Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay added homers for the Wildcats.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cardinal
KHQ Right Now

Girls track: Capsule for Greater Spokane League 2022 season

Capsules for 2022 girls track and field programs in the Greater Spokane League. Central Valley: Many personal bests came out of a second-place team performance at last year’s culminating championships that will translate into confidence for this year’s team. Junior hurdler Cassidy Haddad is at the forefront of a strong Bears team, having won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle titles last spring with personal-best times.
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon State and UCLA’s schedules make each a tough out as WNIT whittles its field to 8 teams

Is Sunday’s quarterfinal game between Oregon State and UCLA at Gill Coliseum the de facto Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship?. From a class standpoint, perhaps. The Pac-12 is considered one of the country’s strongest women’s basketball conferences. Of the other six teams remaining outside of OSU and UCLA, only one other team comes from a Power Five conference, the SEC’s Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy