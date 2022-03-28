ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Torrey Craig: Cements fall back to Earth

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Craig provided three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 18 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. --  Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander back...
NBA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night. Jokic, who pulled down 12 rebounds, made all six of his shots from the floor and all six of his free throws in the second half as the Nuggets managed to split the season series with the Thunder 2-2.
NBA
WCNC

Charlotte Hornets fall to Denver Nuggets, 113-109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-109 on Monday night. Aaron Gordon added 21 points and Will Barton scored 18 for the Nuggets, who...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Cameron Johnson
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Carries Nuggets to big win

Jokic produced 35 points (13-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 win over the Thunder. Jokic looked every bit like a deserving MVP candidate Saturday, as he led Denver in nearly every positive statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists and blocks. The All-Star center went an absurd 13-for-15 from the field and 9-for-10 from the charity stripe in one of his most efficient performances as a pro. Jokic didn't quite break his nine-game stretch without a triple-double, but he did log his league-leading 60th double-double of the campaign. That puts him 13 ahead of two players (Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas) with the second-most double-doubles on the season.
NBA
FOX59

Hawks beat Pacers 132-123 behind Bogdanovic’s 29 pts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123 on Monday night. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists. Buddy Hield […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Earth#Fg
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Erupts for 32 against Jazz

Doncic posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 victory over the Jazz. The double-double was Doncic's third straight, while he dropped at least 30 points for the ninth time in his last 15 games. The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 30.4 points, 9.4 boards, 7.0 assists, 4.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and Doncic's surge has led the Mavericks to fourth place in the Western Conference -- which would give them home-court advantage in a potential first-round matchup against this same Jazz squad.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third triple-double this month

Jokic logged 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-12 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 113-109 victory over the Hornets. Jokic recorded his first triple-double since March 7 in a win over the Warriors, and in fact, the reigning MVP has recorded double-doubles or triple-doubles in all but two appearances during the current month. Jokic has played at an elite level despite having a high usage rate and being the focal point of the offense, and his numbers back that up. He's averaging 29.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 14 March contests.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy