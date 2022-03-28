ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UA professor creates comic book series about chemistry

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPd6m_0erwIx7Z00

From adventures with superheroes and Van Gogh's paintings, a University of Arizona professor is helping students learn high level chemistry concepts through a comic book series.

Chemistry instructor Colleen Kelley said she was inspired by her students because they were often overwhelmed by the subject, especially once they got to college.

"My quest to find why all these students thought chemistry was hard and I just loved it,” she said.

So she put her imagination to work and began telling stories during her lessons. Her students told her that she should write them down because the stories were entertaining.

"They would be laughing, you know, they would be sitting there reading them and say 'hey this is really funny'," she said.

In collaboration with a former student who is an artist and a local graphic artist, she put together a comic book series. It's called M.C. Detective Agency: Chemical Solutions Required and dives into different college level chemistry concepts with main characters Poppi and Ray.

"I wanna make it accessible I want them to understand that it’s not 100% based on math in fact the kind of chemistry that I teach - the organic chemistry and the bio chemistry there’s no math so if you understand musical symbols you can understand chemistry," she said.

In conjunction with Tech Launch Arizona, she brought the book to life and got local elementary school students to read the comic. At first, she gave the series to 8th through 10th grade students, but she found that 4th through 6th graders were more receptive to the books.

"I knew people with fourth and fifth graders so I said lets try this,” she said. "It was a nice surprise that when you’re eight years old you can still learn chemistry.”

In 2020, 5th grader Aidan Kastner was one of the first kids to get the book. He said it was so exciting to learn about something he's interested in and it was easier to learn.

"They were very fun and enjoyable because they had these really interesting characters," he said.

4th grader Dori Kendall and her brother Daniel said it wasn't impossible to learn the concepts.

"I was nervous that I wasn't going to catch on but I did," she said.

His mom, Bee Schlotec, said it not only prepared for chemistry class, but was a way for kids to take a break from screens especially during the pandemic. She said the books related chemistry to the real world, which helps them understand the concepts.

“Because they see it all around them," she said. "If you talk about chlorine, he's a swimmer, so he’s going to know why his skin itches when he gets out of the pool."

Kelley hopes to mass produce more issues of the comic series and even create an animated television show.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Hocus Pocus 2 and Reacher stars join new DC movie

Hocus Pocus 2 star Belissa Escobedo and Reacher's Harvey Guillén have been added to the cast of new Worlds of DC movie, Blue Beetle. TheWrap reports that the pair, along with Breaking Through star Bruna Marquezine, will join Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña in the film, which is the first DC movie to be led by a Latino character.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

7 Television Series That Found New Life In Comic Books

Most TV shows are apt to get a new lease on life thanks to streamers green lighting revivals or reboots, or even making the shift to a new network. The former has seen shows like iCarly and Bel-Air hit screens in the past year, and the latter is a major reason why Cobra Kai has become a worldwide phenomenon. But there's another medium in which canceled shows have found new life: comic books. Comics can often provide closure to unresolved story arcs or even push a show in a new direction — especially as creators are free from the mountain of notes that come from broadcasting studios.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
GamesRadar+

Cyberpunk 2077 returns to comic books with Blackout

Dark Horse Comics is about to continue its comic book expansion of the lore of video game Cyberpunk 2077 with a new limited series titled Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout. Dark Horse Comics has been building on the already massive world and story of Cyberpunk 2077 in comics since 2020. Now, writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Roberto Ricci, colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letterer Frank Cvetkovik will bring the Cyberpunk comic franchise back for another round in the four-issue Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout, which uses the metaphor of its title to see what happens when a citizen of a totally interconnected world decides to unplug.
COMICS
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Batman’ Star Paul Dano to Write Comic Book About the Riddler

After his memorable turn as Edward Nashton in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” Paul Dano will be delving into the iconic villain’s origins with a new comic book: “Riddler: Year One.”. DC Comics announced Dano’s comic book writing debut on Friday and released a first look...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Chemistry#University Of Arizona#Comic Book Series#Ua#M C Detective Agency#Tech Launch
ComicBook

Marvel's First Comic Ever Just Fetched Millions at Auction

One of the most collectible comic books ever released just fetched a massive sum at auction. The "pay copy" of Marvel Comics #1 went up for auction on Thursday night, ultimately selling to the highest bidder for $2.4 million. Graded at a 9.2 by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), this copy has notes written on the cover in regards to what the creative team was paid for their work on the issue. Even factoring that handwriting in, CGC still gave the copy a near-mint grade.
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

These New Rugs Based on Marvel Comics Are More Stylish Than You’d Expect

It’s hardly a secret anymore: Nerd culture is cool. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started taking over multiplexes back in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, its ever-expanding tentacles have spread into countless facets of life. So it’s only logical that the next step would be home...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Thor, Ms. Marvel & More

This week's Top 10 features a mix of new and repeat entries. Disney+'s OBI-WAN trailer helped two books make the list, with The CW's GOTHAM KNIGHTS holding on with just one. Hot artist Sozomaika claims a spot with her Catwoman #41 cover, while Captain Carter's 1:25 animated cover isn't budging from her position this week. Marvel's Illumanti's first appearance reappears on the list after falling off for the past two weeks. Newcomers to this week's Top 10 include the first issue of Jane Foster's 2014 Thor series and the first appearance of Silver Sable, driven by speculation of her appearing in Sony Picture's KRAVEN film. Ms. Marvel hit the internet with her first trailer, taking the top spot with her origin issue, first costume, and a key cover. Lastly, the great George Perez's classic JLA/AVENGERS series was recently reprinted by the Hero Initiative. Limited to 7000 copies, we ask the comic community to share those high aftermarket sales with the charity and give back to this comic community we love. Stepping down from our soapbox, let's get into this week's TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS for 3/22/22.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WausauPilot

WPR to feature conversation with plant ecologist, author

MADISON – When you think about your neighbors, your friends and family, do you consider the non-human relationships in your life? With the birds and trees, the rivers, and hills around you?. This idea of “kinship” with our plant and animal neighbors — and the broader ecosystem around us...
MADISON, WI
Distractify

The Best 'Halo' Books to Read As You Watch the New Show

For the past several decades, Halo has been best known as an ongoing series of video games featuring enhanced futuristic super-soldiers. Now that a live-action Halo series is on the horizon, the franchise is opening itself up to a much wider audience. However, a collection of Halo novels began around the same time as the games, and the background they can provide to viewers might be more valuable now than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

How Gillian Jacobs Moved From Marvel To Lucasfilm For Her Disney+ Documentary More Than Robots

Don’t feel bad if you primarily know Gillian Jacobs from her work as an actress. Whether it’s the confrontational Britta Perry from Community, one half of the Netflix series Love or her role on the hit show Girls, Jacobs has been crafting memorable characters on screen for years. Gradually, though, Jacobs has been moving behind the camera for directorial efforts, mostly in the documentary series and film realm, which is where you can find her for the outstanding and inspirational Disney+ documentary More Than Robots.
MOVIES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy