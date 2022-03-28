ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Hospitals waste thousands of dollars at every operating room surgery

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wtv0X_0erwIqwU00

Research conducted by Michigan State University and Rutgers University revealed that an average of $1,800 is wasted at every operating room surgery.

"Our objective was to understand how do hospitals manage the supplies that are needed for their surgeries," said Anand Nair, faculty in the Broad College of Business.

Nair and his fellow researchers spent more than 250 hours oberserving a hospital's operating room. They witnessed the planning, preparation, and execution of 92 surgeries.

"Typically, when you have a surgery, you would have something like a card, which we call physician preference card, in which all the items that are needed will be listed. Whatever that surgeon needs, that will be listed, and they should be brought into the surgery," he said.

They discovered that those physician preference cards sometimes are not updated.

"And those items are being brought in every single time when there's a surgery going on. And many of these items are not being used. You have it in the list, but they're not getting used when the surgery is going on," Nair explained. "The other side of the coin would be that you don't have the required items in the list. So you may or may not have, let's say, a few items that you actually need in the surgery. And every time surgery happens, somebody has to go out and get it from the supply room."

According to Nair, when this happens it's counted as time wasted and unplanned costs.

"So there's inventory implication. There is usage of time, capacity, utilization of people. All those things put together account for certain amount of money. So we noticed that about 10 minutes, every surgery, you're spending on the supply related issues to get the supplies, right," he said.

Waste also occurs when certain supplies come packaged together. Surgeons may only use one item from the pack and then the rest go to waste.

James Grant is the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan. He was an anesthesiologist for 30 years and says trying to sterilize packaged items can be very costly.

"It's not like, you know, we can just scrub it down with soap and water. Sterilizing is a very aggressive procedure with specific wrappings, with specific safety measures, with specific quality controls. So we do everything we can. Anything that can be sent back and reused, clearly we reuse it," said Grant.

The former anesthesiologist understands that there can be a lot of waste, but it's part of what makes surgery safer.

"It's part of the cost of doing surgery. We can't just have what we're going to need, because if all of a sudden there's an acute blood loss, there's no time to start looking for instruments. There's no time to start looking for extra sutures," he said.

To avoid waste, instead of throwing medical supplies away, many hospitals send them to undeserved countries that may need them.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Baby girl who had a silent brain tumour was 'hours from death' after bungling doctors dismissed her swollen head as 'normal'

A three-month-old girl was left hours from death after bungling doctors missed her brain tumour and dismissed her seizures and swollen head as 'normal'. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton was born on November 7 in Rhyl, North Wales, healthy and weighing 7lbs. But she began suffering seizures from three-weeks-old. Her worried mother,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
beckershospitalreview.com

Why some hospitals ask patients, visitors to ditch N95s

Hospitals across the country often ask patients and visitors to swap out their N95s with surgical masks in line with CDC guidelines, which public health experts say are outdated, according to Politico. Many health systems — such as Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Munson Healthcare in Traverse City, Mich. —...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

Did a TICK BITE save Jude's life? Boy, 3, turns out to have rare cancer... but doctors only found it when his mother asked for an MRI scan following brush with spider-like creature that left him 'screaming in pain'

A bite from a tick may have helped save a toddler's life after scans to explore his mysterious symptoms detected a rare form of cancer. Jude Mellon-Jameson, of Sheffield, was your average three-year-old, a massive fan of dinosaurs and other animals and excited to learn about how things work. However,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#School Closings#Operating Room#Rutgers University
Daily Mail

Tents used to house ambulance patients at overrun NHS A&Es are 'borderline immoral' and a 'danger to patient safety and dignity', doctors warn

'Tents' used outside busy A&Es to house ambulance patients are 'a danger' to health and dignity, doctors have warned as the NHS considers assembling more to cope with demand. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the overflow units — built outside at least one hospital already — were 'borderline immoral'.
HEALTH SERVICES
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Philly

Crozer Temporarily Closing ICU, Surgery Units At Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) – Crozer Health is closing parts of Delaware County Memorial Hospital although it says it is a temporary measure. Crozer Health will suspend its intensive care unit and surgery unit by May 31. It will also close hospital-based outpatient services by April 5. The health system blames COVID for causing ongoing staffing issues across the industry. The Pennsylvania Association of Nurses and Allied Professionals criticized the move. In a statement, it said, “This is a decision clearly motivated by financial considerations and not by what’s best for patient care.”  
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WTGS

Doctors say delayed routine health care is leading to sicker patients in their offices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This March marks two years since the pandemic began and shutdowns were put in place. Doctors in the mountains of North Carolina said the pandemic has caused many to put off routine care and screenings. They said it's leading to much sicker people coming into their offices. They are urging people to not wait any longer.
HEALTH
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy