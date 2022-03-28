ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Car Plows Into Gaithersburg Hair Salon; Minor Injuries Reported

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
The vehicle that crashed into Kacey's Nail Salon in Gaithersburg Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Kacey Hair Salon on Montgomery Avenue in Gaithersburg may have had the most Monday of Mondays when a car crashed into the building, authorities report.

The driver had to be extricated from their car and was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery Fire & EMS Pete Piringer said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash was originally reported by Piringer at 8:41 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

Crews determined the crash had not caused any significant structural damage, Piringer said.

