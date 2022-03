• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will hold its spring meeting on April 12 at Our House Restaurant, 420 Adelphia Road, Howell, at 11 a.m. Voting for the new slate of officers will take place. Guest speaker Meredith Oppenheim will introduce Vitality, a new program available to members. Members are asked to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732 995-7754. Reservations must be received before April 1. New members are always welcome.

