At a time when Americans are increasingly opposed to the death penalty and states are increasingly ending the practice, some others are returning to firing squads as an execution method. The recent law change by South Carolina was in response to the difficulty the state has had in finding lethal-injection drugs. It’s an issue that, in itself, should awaken these lawmakers to the fact that capital punishment is on its way out in America — and needs to go.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO