Officer shot hour north of Alton

CHAPIN — A Tennessee man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in which a Chapin Police officer was seriously wounded.

The unidentified 39-year-old officer remained in the hospital late Sunday.

According to initial reports, a Meredosia Police officer conducted a traffic stop late Saturday but the driver fled the scene. A pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies went through Pike County and into Brown County, where the driver crashed about 11:14 p.m. on Illinois 107 north of County Road 410 North, according to Illinois State Police.

As police approached the disabled vehicle, the driver fired on officers and the Chapin officer was struck, according to state police.

Officers returned fire and the driver surrendered.

Daniel B. Payne, 29, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was treated for injuries suffered in the crash and then charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He was being held Sunday in the Schuyler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

In a Sunday statement, Chapin Village President Rex Brockhouse said "our prayers and well wishes go out to the officer and his family."

"We ask that everyone pray for the health and speedy recovery of this most dedicated police officer and outstanding individual," Brockhouse said.

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood said every police officer dreads incidents like this that can start as a simple traffic stop and end with a potentially deadly confrontation.

"But both the Chapin officer who was wounded and the other officers who neutralized the gunman did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line to stop further bloodshed," Southwood said. "These heroes willingly placed themselves into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and one officer very nearly paid the ultimate price."

He asked that people "join us in praying that the injured police officer makes a full and speedy recovery.”

