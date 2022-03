CHIPMAKERS FLY IN AS CHINA BILL INCHES TOWARD CONFERENCE: Top executives from the world’s leading chipmakers are scattering across Washington beginning today as the industry presses lawmakers to shepherd tens of billions in funding for the industry across the finish line. Chief executives of Intel, Micron, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, who all sit on the board of directors at the Semiconductor Industry Association, are set to meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as well as Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO