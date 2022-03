Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. If you are disposed to hold Sen. Ted Cruz in minimal high regard — a sentiment shared by more than a few of his colleagues in the United States Senate, among others — then his performance at the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings was fully in character: a demagogic, bad-faith effort on Tuesday to imply that she would bring a racially focused agenda to the Supreme Court, coupled with a “soft on child pornographers” assault today.

