Income Tax

It's budget day, everyone

By BERNIE BECKER
POLITICO
 1 day ago

GOING FOR IT: President Joe Biden releases his second budget today — and one of the big ideas to leak out early is a big new tax on the rich. That would be what the White House is dubbing the “Billionaire Minimum Income Tax,” as Pro Tax’s Brian Faler reported, after...

POLITICO

A committeetie vote is a very real possibility for Ketanji Brown Jackson. And if that does occur, here's what would happen next.

Senate Dems would have to use a tool they've invoked *14 times* this Congress — albeit not on a nomination this big. What happened: The Senate Judiciary Committee could very well deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination when it votes on April 4 (after all, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the lone GOP senator on the panel to back her previously, uh, did not sound so inclined this week). But if that happens, Democrats have a well-trodden path to go down. Here's how it could play out:
MarketWatch

‘Democrats love proposing taxes on the wealthy’: Can Biden turn his ‘billionaire minimum income tax’ into law? Don’t count on it, analysts say

In the latest Democratic effort to increase the tax bill for the super-wealthy, President Joe Biden is calling for a 20% minimum tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires in his new budget. The “billionaire minimum income tax” is a new take on Biden’s recurring pledge to make the rich pay their...
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
MarketWatch

Why you may pay more in Social Security taxes – and how to lower that bill

Social Security recipients may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they see their benefits are taxed more than usual this year. Social Security is taxed based on provisional income and a designated threshold, and the more money a retiree brings in, the more likely they are to pay taxes on those benefits. Although Americans continued to live through a pandemic in 2021, there are a few reasons why they may be liable for a higher tax bill, including retiring in that year while receiving benefits or delaying required minimum distributions in the prior year.
POLITICO

Mike Braun says he "completely misunderstood" when he answered a question by saying interracial marriage should be left to the states to decide.

"Completely misunderstood when he asked it," the Indiana Republican said. What happened: During a press conference with media Tuesday, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) laid out his belief that the Supreme Court legalized federal policies that should instead be left to states to decide. And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
Fast Company

The fight to tax the super-rich

This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. During four years of Donald Trump’s high-anxiety presidency, Republicans could at least point to one goal accomplished amid the noise and two impeachments: the 2017 tax reform law. Hours after signing the bill, Trump was down at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, bragging to some of his most affluent friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”
POLITICO

Biden prepares his ag budget priorities

With help from Leah Nylen and Helena Bottemiller Evich. — The White House will release its next budget proposal this morning, on the heels of a new omnibus spending package that included a significant boost for food, agriculture and rural programs. — Federal antitrust regulators will hear from farmers, grocers...
POLITICO

Breaking down the Biden budget

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

A BBB hedge in Biden's budget

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
