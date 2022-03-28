Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Issues Apology for Press Conference Comments

Freddie Freeman apologized for brushing off Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos' emotional good-bye after Freddie signed with the Dodgers.

The last month has been an emotional roller coaster for Freddie Freeman and his family. Freddie made the difficult decision to leave the Atlanta Braves after 12 seasons with the club. A major reason he left is the Braves making a move that seemingly shocked Freeman before he had decided where to sign - Atlanta traded for Athletic's first baseman Matt Olson.

Freeman had a few quips at his Dodgers introductory press conference that Braves fans did not appreciate. The first baseman dismissed the general manager of his former team, Alex Anthopulous, getting teary eyed when discussing Freeman's departure.

The drama between Freeman, Alex Anthopoulos, and Braves fans might be close to the end though. Freeman wrote a farewell letter to Atlanta on Saturday. In the letter, Freddie apologized to Anthopoulos and expressed the joys of playing for so many seasons in Atlanta.

“First of all, my relationship with (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex Anthopoulos remains great. When we spoke earlier this week, I told Alex how much I enjoyed my time in Atlanta, especially last year when we all experienced the thrill of winning a World Series. I also apologized for some of the comments I made during my introductory press conference with the Dodgers. It was a very emotional week for my family and I.”

Freeman's letter should help diffuse some of the tension between he and Atlanta Braves fans.

Freddie also revealed in the letter that he's elected to receive his World Series ring in Atlanta, instead of Los Angeles.

Hopefully, it's a nice moment for all involved.