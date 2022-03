PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- They say you never forget your firsts. Your first day in school, your first kiss, your first car, your first “fill in the blank.”. Although I am on the back end of my working years, I have a very vivid memory of my first “job.” I delivered the Parma Sun Post to 122 customers starting in 1971. My route number was PH-28. How can I remember that when I can’t remember what I had for lunch yesterday?

PARMA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO