JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri's candidate filing is set to close on Tuesday night as the state's redistricting map is still in limbo. Candidate Filing Filing for state representatives, state Senate, U.S. Senate, and other statewide positions opened on Feb. 22 for the Aug. 2 primary election. Republican Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and his The post Candidate filing comes to a close as redistricting map is still in limbo appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO