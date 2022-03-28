ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down WB I-70 at The Paseo Monday

By Katelyn Brown
 1 day ago
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at The Paseo Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. and according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, at least six vehicles were involved.

Emergency crews were eventually able to open one lane of traffic, but the backup from the crash was immense.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said there were injuries from the crash, but none were serious.

All lanes reopened around 9:45 a.m.

